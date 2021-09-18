Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 to put another dent in the Mariners' slim playoff chances.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 to put another dent in the Mariners' slim playoff chances.

Yusei Kikuchi dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3.

He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings.