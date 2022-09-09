Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Seattle has a 36-30 record at home and a 77-60 record overall. The Mariners are 49-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The Seattle Mariners host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 6:40 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs

Atlanta has an 86-51 record overall and a 39-26 record on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .285 batting average, and has 36 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 89 RBI. Michael Harris II is 18-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)