Tough break for Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop. The M's place him on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated spleen.

Bishop left the game Tuesday night after his trapezius muscle locked up on his left shoulder. He felt it in the fourth inning after catching a fly ball.

Doctors later found out about his spleen. Bishop had been hit by a pitch, over the weekend, in the ribs with the Rainiers.

The Mariners had just called him up on Sunday. The 25-year-old is hitting .083 over 10 games with the M's