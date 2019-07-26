SEATTLE (AP) - Tim Beckham hit his second grand slam of the season and Kyle Seager connected for a solo drive, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 10-2 victory over the lowly Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

J.P. Crawford added two hits and scored three times as Seattle won two in a row for the first time in a month. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs, and Wade LeBlanc (6-3) pitched six effective innings.

Last-place Detroit lost for the ninth time in 10 games, continuing years of trouble against the AL West. The Tigers finished with just five hits.

John Hicks homered in the third, but Seattle responded with five runs in the bottom half.

With one out and the bases loaded, Vogelbach hit a grounder to second baseman Niko Goodrum, who attempted to tag Omar Narváez in the base path, but dropped the ball. Tim Lopes scored to tie the game.

Beckham, an infielder who is playing left field to remain in the lineup, then drove a 0-2 pitch from Drew VerHagen over the wall in left for his 15th homer.

The Mariners added two more in the fourth. Lopes stayed in after he was beaned by a fastball from VerHagen (1-1). He stole second and scored on Crawford's triple before being pulled after the sixth inning. Narvaez doubled in Crawford for a 7-1 lead.

Seager hit his eighth homer of the season on Blane Hardy's first pitch of the fifth.

LeBlanc allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in relief of opener Erik Swanson, who struck out three in two hitless innings.

Detroit dropped to 1-12 against the AL West this year.