Bauers' 1st homer for Mariners caps comeback, tops Twins 4-3

Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Twins.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Bauers' third homer of the season came with one out in the eighth inning off Hansel Robles.

Bauers lined a 1-0 pitch just beyond the reach of Nick Gordon's leaping attempt at the fence.

Jake Bauers, Counter Twins Unit pic.twitter.com/OLehwGHbPl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 15, 2021

Bauers was traded from Cleveland to Seattle last week after he was designated for assignment by the Indians earlier this month.