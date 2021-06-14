x
Bauers' 1st homer for Mariners caps comeback, tops Twins 4-3

Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Twins.
Seattle Mariners' Jake Bauers (5) is greeted by Tom Murphy after Bauers hit a go-ahead solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Bauers barely cleared the wall in right-center field with his first home run since being traded to Seattle and lifted the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. 

Bauers' third homer of the season came with one out in the eighth inning off Hansel Robles. 

Bauers lined a 1-0 pitch just beyond the reach of Nick Gordon's leaping attempt at the fence. 

Bauers was traded from Cleveland to Seattle last week after he was designated for assignment by the Indians earlier this month. 

Seattle trailed 3-1, but scored twice in the fifth and the Mariners bullpen shut down the Twins long enough for Bauers to come through with the big hit.

