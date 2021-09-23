Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A's 6-5 for 4-game sweep

The Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A's and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card.

Mitch Haniger hit his 35th home run of the season in the sixth to tie the game up. Then three batters later, Luis Torrens slugged a 2-run pinch hit homer for the go-ahead runs.

Oakland fell four games back of New York.