Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baseball's minor leagues have canceled their seasons after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.

The move includes the Tacoma Rainiers and Everett Aquasox. Both teams made an official statement below: