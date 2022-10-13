Bars hosting watch parties for Mariners ALDS game 2

Several bars across Washington state are hosting watch parties for Mariners fans to bring that Sodo Mojo and cheer on the team.

SEATTLE — Even though the Seattle Mariners aren’t playing at home against the Houston Astros for the second game of the American League Division Series, several bars across the state are hosting watch parties for Mariners fans to bring that Sodo Mojo and cheer on the team.

Officials with the Mariners told KING 5 that more than 10,000 fans came to T-Mobile Park to watch the M's in the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. They said due to construction work in the park ahead of Saturday’s home game, which includes crews painting the ALDS logo on the field, they won't be having any watch parties at the T-Mobile Park this week.

However, there are more than a dozen bars across the state in the "Mariners Bar League" that will have watch parties Thursday and special postseason specials for fans. Including Hatback Bar & Grille, just across from T-Mobile Park which already had a packed house for the last game on Tuesday which ended in a heartbreaking loss.

"There's nothing like watching all games that make you stressed out,” said one fan KING 5 spoke with on Tuesday. “There's something exciting about it, but I think the Mariners are going to find a way, they're going to regroup."