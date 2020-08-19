x
Barnes leads Dodgers past Mariners 2-1 for 7th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1. Corey Seager singled home Austin Barnes with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' seventh consecutive victory. 

Barnes scored both runs for the Dodgers, who improved to an NL-best 18-7 and sent the Mariners to their seventh straight defeat. 

Tony Gonsolin threw six scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the Dodgers. 

He had an impressive duel with Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in seven innings of five-hit ball for the Mariners.