Athletics play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle Mariners (12-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-23, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0); Athletics: Mason Miller (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -143, Athletics +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Oakland is 6-23 overall and 3-12 at home. The Athletics have gone 3-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle is 12-16 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Mariners are 8-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .255 batting average, and has five doubles, four walks and 11 RBI. Brent Rooker is 12-for-31 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has seven home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI while hitting .308 for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 9-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .234 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)