Astros top Mariners 8-2 on opening day amid coronavirus pandemic

The Houston Astros, playing for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, opened the season by beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2.

The Seattle Mariners started their delayed season with a loss to the Houston Astros. 

Houston beat Seattle 8-2 on Friday night. The Astros were playing for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball. 

Hoping to put a turbulent offseason behind them, the Astros started out with a victory at empty Minute Maid Park, the same place that was pulsating last October when they lost Game 7 of the World Series to Washington. 

Astro's manager Dusty Baker took over after manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired after being suspended for a year for their roles in the cheating during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in 2018.

