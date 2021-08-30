Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston's eighth-inning rally scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the M's 4-3.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston's eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Houston's win was another blow to Seattle's waffling playoff hopes.

The Mariners have lost four of five on their current homestand, dropped 8½ back of the Astros in the division and failed to make up a game on Boston in the wild card.

Tucker had an RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel.