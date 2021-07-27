Astros, Mariners pull off odd trade while facing one another

The Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the M's in an odd intra-division trade while facing the M's

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners in an odd intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other.

Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to Houston with infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith going back to Seattle.

The move bolsters a Houston bullpen that has struggled at times this season.