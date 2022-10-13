'Bigg-iro' | Fan shows his support for both Astros and Mariners with split jersey

Brian Moore is rooting for both the Astros and Mariners in the ALDS.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — This time of year, you’re either with us or against us when it comes to pulling for the Houston Astros in the MLB Playoffs. However, one fan’s fandom is split right down the middle.

“Here’s one of my favorite things to do. Get a hit! Strike ‘em out! Get a hit! Strike ‘em out!” Brian Moore said. He roots for both the Astros and the Seattle Mariners as they face each other in the American League Division Series.

Why does he root for both teams? Why sew two jerseys together, wear a sock for each squad and a double-sided cap?

“The seamstress put those together as well,” Moore said.

Moore added he switches his hats when each team is batting.

He said he always rooted for the Astros when they were in the National League.

“But in '95 I was working part-time in the sports bar. I said, ‘I need to choose an American League team the way these guys switch leagues,'” Moore said.

The Mariners were one of the best clubs in baseball at the time and he was hooked.

The Bigg-iro on his back? That stands for Craig Biggio and Ichiro Suzuki, his two favorite players.

In this series, it’s all about familiarity.

“We're certainly very familiar with the foe,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

And Moore? Originality.

"‘Orbit’ and ‘The Moose’ are friends so they jersey swapped,” he said holding two stuffed toys of the two mascots.

In his position, he can’t lose, right? Not quite.

“My heart is in for the Mariners, because they’ve never been to a World Series,” he said. “I know it's Mount Everest for the Mariners right now so I'm realistic.”

While Moore’s against you, Houston, know he’s also pulling for you, too.