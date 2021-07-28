x
Astros jump to big lead, cruise past Mariners 11-4

Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs and lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Wednesday.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi looks on as Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel rounds third bass after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs and lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Wednesday.

It was the 13th time this season Gurriel has had at least three hits. 

Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who have won seven of their last nine games. 

Starter Jake Odorizzi gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. 

He didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, and held Seattle scoreless through five before allowing a couple of home runs in the sixth.

New Mariner Abraham Toro hit his second home run in his second day with the M's.  Toro hit both against his former team, the Astros.

