A's use big 5th inning to cruise past Mariners 11-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ramón Laureano and Chad Pinder had two-run singles during Oakland's big fifth inning, and the Athletics thumped the Seattle Mariners 11-1.

Oakland scored eight times in the fifth inning, with all the runs coming with two outs.

The A's gave starter Frankie Montas plenty of run support and finished off a successful first road trip by taking three of four from Seattle.

The 14 batters were the most in one inning for Oakland since Sept. 12, 2018, against Baltimore when the A's sent 15 to the plate and scored 10 times.