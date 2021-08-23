A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Athletics 5-3.
Ty France hit a tying homer off Trivino to start the ninth, and Trivino blew his second straight save chance after converting 14 in a row.
It's the second straight night that France hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning. It was a historical hit for the M's.
The Mariners now have 30 comeback wins this season.
The A's lost a third straight game by giving away a late lead.
Matt Olson's 32nd home run in the sixth put Oakland on top after Mitch Haniger's tying, two-run shot in the top of the inning.