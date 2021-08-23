A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and the Mariners rallied past

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Athletics 5-3.

Bauers adds a pair! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2tu1bJdCGi — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 24, 2021

Ty France hit a tying homer off Trivino to start the ninth, and Trivino blew his second straight save chance after converting 14 in a row.

It's the second straight night that France hit a game-tying home run in the 9th inning. It was a historical hit for the M's.

Ty France is the first player with a game-tying HR in the 9th inning (or later) in back-to-back games in #Mariners history.



France is the first player to do it since Hanley Ramirez did it for the Florida Marlins on June 29-30, 2008. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 24, 2021

The Mariners now have 30 comeback wins this season.

The A's lost a third straight game by giving away a late lead.