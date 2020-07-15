AP sources: About 10 MLB umpires opt out over virus concerns

About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

Dodgers pitcher David Price and Giants catcher Buster Posey are among a dozen or so players who won't participate this year because of health issues.