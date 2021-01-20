AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

All-Star outfielder George Springer reaches an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball's free agents to reach an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros won their first title in 2017.