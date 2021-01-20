AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball's free agents to reach an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.
Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros won their first title in 2017.
He hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.