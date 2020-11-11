A person with knowledge of the decision says the Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates, including a Mariner, to be their next general manager.

AP source: LA Angels narrow GM search to 5 candidates

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager.

The finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter.