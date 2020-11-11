x
AP source: LA Angels narrow GM search to 5 candidates

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates, including a Mariner, to be their next general manager.
By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager.

The finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter. 

The fifth candidate wasn't disclosed by the source. The Angels have been without a general manager since Sept. 27, when owner Arte Moreno fired Eppler immediately after the conclusion of Los Angeles' fifth consecutive losing season under his watch.