Angels rally past Mariners 12-5; Kikuchi injured

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer of the season, Taylor Ward hit the go-ahead drive and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Seattle Mariners 12-5.

The Angels came back after Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi was hit in the right knee by David Fletcher's comebacker in the fifth inning.

Kikuchi fell to the ground writhing in pain and exited with a bruise.

Ward gave Los Angeles a 6-5 lead with a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth off Drew Steckenrider.

Max Stassi also homered for the Angels, who have won five of their last seven.