Angels host the Mariners, aim to extend home win streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seattle Mariners (30-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -146, Mariners +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles is 35-30 overall and 19-13 at home. The Angels have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Seattle has a 13-17 record on the road and a 30-32 record overall. The Mariners are 7-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .275 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 19 doubles and five home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 3-7, .198 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)