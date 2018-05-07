SEATTLE (AP) - Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer, Luis Valbuena drove in two and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 7-4 on Wednesday to snap Seattle's eight-game winning streak.

Calhoun had three hits and three RBIs, helping lift Garrett Richards (5-4) in his return from the disabled list. Richards allowed three runs, including homers to Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy, over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Blake Parker pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 10th save. Mike Zunino singled and Denard Span doubled to put runners at second and third, but Dee Gordon struck out, Zunino was thrown out at the plate on Jean Segura's grounder to first and Mitch Haniger ended it with a groundout to third.

Mike Leake (8-5) allowed four runs and nine hits before leaving with no one out in the fifth.

Calhoun hit a towering homer in the sixth for a 6-2 lead. He also had a single in the fourth inning for his first RBI. Calhoun is batting .306 with four homers and eight RBIs since returning from the DL on June 18. Calhoun was batting .145 before the DL stint.

Valbuena drove in the Angels' first run when he beat the shift with a double past the empty left side of the infield to score Shohei Ohtani from first. Valbuena added an RBI single in the fourth.

Trailing 6-3, the Mariners couldn't score when they had the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: OF Chris Young was placed on the 10-day DL a day after straining his hamstring. LHP Tyler Skaggs was also placed on the DL with a thigh strain. OF Jabari Blash and RHP Deck McGuire were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, with INF Kaleb Cowart also optioned to Triple-A. ... LHP John Lamb will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow early next week. He'll become the fourth Angels pitcher to have the procedure this season.

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said RHP Erasmo Ramirez could begin a rehab assignment soon. Ramirez has been on the DL since May 1 because of a right teres major muscle strain in his pitching shoulder. Ramirez said is willing to pitch in relief if that's where he's needed.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Jaime Barria (5-4, 3.40) will start Thursday's series finale in place of Skaggs. Barria is making his 12th start of the season and has given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. LHP Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.77) will make his 18th start for Seattle. Gonzales pitched the first complete game of his career in his last start, a 4-1 victory over Kansas City when he allowed six hits and didn't walk a batter.

