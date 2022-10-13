ALDS Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

Follow along with the second game of the Mariners' Division Series in Houston.

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work.

Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston.

Alvarez wrecked Seattle's bullpen strategy with one colossal swing Tuesday, giving Houston an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray — the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — out of the bullpen just to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez.

Alvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, spoiled Servais’ move by launching Ray’s second pitch into the right field stands to set off a wild celebration with his mom and dad in the seats. Alvarez had five RBIs in the game.

Castillo, acquired in July from the Cincinnati Reds, could be Seattle's best chance to slow Alvarez and the Astros. The two-time All-Star pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in the AL wild-card opener.

Game info

The Mariners announced their ALDS roster on Tuesday morning and are bringing the same group into the Division Series as Seattle had for the Wild Card series.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 55-26 record at home. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Seattle is 44-37 on the road and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are 61-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the 21st time this season. The Astros lead the season series 13-7.

Mariners vs. Astros live updates