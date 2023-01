AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize 1-year contract

Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season.

The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.

"AJ is a terrific fit for our roster," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dpoto said in a statement. "Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group, while his experiences in key roles for championship quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development."

Pollock spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 138 games. Pollock hit .286 with a .935 OPS last season against lefties and for his career is a .285 hitter with an .868 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Pollock was an All-Star in 2015 with Arizona and spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Chicago. Pollock batted .297 with 21 homers two seasons ago with the Dodgers. Pollock also brings plenty of postseason experience, appearing in 30 playoff games with the Dodgers between 2019-21.