After stellar starters' duel, Mariners top Angels 2-1 in 10

The Seattle Mariners rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning.

Big fan of that new extra-innings rule. pic.twitter.com/TK8DktxxUH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 30, 2020

Lewis homered in the seventh after Justin Dunn threw six scoreless innings for the Mariners, who had lost the first two games of this four-game series.

Consider that tie ✨broken✨ pic.twitter.com/RoOBTuh4AU — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 30, 2020