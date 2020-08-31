After stellar starters' duel, Mariners top Angels 2-1 in 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning.
Lewis homered in the seventh after Justin Dunn threw six scoreless innings for the Mariners, who had lost the first two games of this four-game series.
Albert Pujols hit his 666th career double in the seventh inning to pass George Brett for sixth place in baseball history for the Angels, whose season-best three-game winning streak ended.