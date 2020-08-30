x
Adell hits first two HRs, Trout drives in 6 in Angels' rout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs, Mike Trout drove in six and the Los Angeles Angels set a season high in runs as they routed the Seattle Mariners 16-3.

Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy, a subject of speculation ahead of Monday's trade deadline, returned to early season form after giving up four runs in each of his last two starts. 

He allowed only one run, four hits and three walks with three strikeouts for his fifth quality start in seven games. 

The 21-year old Adell came into the game batting .175 and in the midst of a 4-for-28 slump.