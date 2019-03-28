The Seattle Mariners overhauled their roster in the offseason, and four of the new faces already made big impacts in the season-opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics.

Domingo Santana

Seattle Mariners right fielder Domingo Santana.

Right fielder Domingo Santana crushed an opening day grand slam – the first by an MLB player in Japan since 2000. He’s off to a great start after coming to the M’s from the Brewers in a trade for outfielder Ben Gamel. Santana is only 26 years old and hit 30 home runs for Milwaukee in 2017.

Tim Beckham

Seattle Mariners shortstop Tim Beckham.

Tim Beckham is the M’s starting shortstop – he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay and showed off his personality with an opening day bat flip after a massive home run.

Yusei Kikuchi

Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is the team’s new No. 2 starter, and he made a dazzling debut in his home country, throwing 4.2 innings while allowing just one run in Tokyo. He’s already become a fan favorite because of his emotional response – sobbing while hugging Ichiro after his idol walked off the field for the final time.

Hunter Strickland

Seattle Mariners closer Hunter Strickland.

Hunter Strickland is the M’s new closer. He has a controversial past. He beaned Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper two years ago after allowing a big home run to the All-Star. Strickland also hurt his pitching hand while punching a door out of frustration.

But he brings something rare to this young team – a World Series. He won a title with the San Francisco Giants in 2014. He threw an inning in each of Seattle’s two games in Tokyo, striking out three batters without allowing a run.