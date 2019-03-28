The Seattle Mariners overhauled their roster in the offseason, and four of the new faces already made big impacts in the season-opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics.
Domingo Santana
Right fielder Domingo Santana crushed an opening day grand slam – the first by an MLB player in Japan since 2000. He’s off to a great start after coming to the M’s from the Brewers in a trade for outfielder Ben Gamel. Santana is only 26 years old and hit 30 home runs for Milwaukee in 2017.
Tim Beckham
Tim Beckham is the M’s starting shortstop – he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay and showed off his personality with an opening day bat flip after a massive home run.
Yusei Kikuchi
Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is the team’s new No. 2 starter, and he made a dazzling debut in his home country, throwing 4.2 innings while allowing just one run in Tokyo. He’s already become a fan favorite because of his emotional response – sobbing while hugging Ichiro after his idol walked off the field for the final time.
Hunter Strickland
Hunter Strickland is the M’s new closer. He has a controversial past. He beaned Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper two years ago after allowing a big home run to the All-Star. Strickland also hurt his pitching hand while punching a door out of frustration.
But he brings something rare to this young team – a World Series. He won a title with the San Francisco Giants in 2014. He threw an inning in each of Seattle’s two games in Tokyo, striking out three batters without allowing a run.