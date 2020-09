MLB announced that the first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for COVID-19.

SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball announced that the first two games of Oakland's series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland's game Sunday against the Houston Astros.

Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off.

