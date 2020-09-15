x
2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF

The two-game series between the Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires
Credit: AP
Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as photos of fans are displayed in the left field bleachers and CenturyLink Field is visible behind the ballpark sign during the second baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined. 

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke and air quality to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday. 

Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics, even with the roof closed at T-Mobile Park.