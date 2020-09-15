2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF

The two-game series between the Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

Our two-game series vs. the Giants at @TMobilePark has been postponed due to poor air quality.



The games will be rescheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in San Francisco. Game times have not been determined.



Full Details: https://t.co/ENYroJ8a1x pic.twitter.com/qYXTylJ57l — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 15, 2020

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke and air quality to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.