2 Giants-Seattle games off due to smoky skies, moved to SF

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.
The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.
The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke and air quality to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.
Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics, even with the roof closed at T-Mobile Park.