Mariners' playoff run boosted Seattle's morale, local business

The Mariners' playoff run brought thousands to downtown Seattle, bringing some much-needed boosts to local businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — More than 47,000 fans packed T-Mobile Park on Saturday for the organization's first home playoff game in 21 years.

Fans weren't just in the stands, they piled into nearby SODO businesses.

“Seattle has been waiting 21 years for this huge day for all Seattle sports,” said Justin Brachel, bar manager at Pioneer Tacos and Tequila.

Fans at Hatback Bar and Grill were on pins and needles for hours Saturday afternoon, hoping the Mariners would get another shot to take on the Astros. While it wasn’t the outcome anyone wanted, the playoff run brought a flood of people into downtown for watch parties, including official Mariners ones inside T-Mobile Park during the Wild Card Series.

“Every beautiful soul is coming and giving to the entrepreneurs and helping the community out,” said Mandrell Hall, who’s working with Seattle Sausage.

Seattle Sausage, the home of the Seattle dog, has been feeding fans outside the stadium for 30 years, and was prepping for the streak to stay.

“I'm going to get these dogs right so we're going to be ready to serve everybody coming out,” said Hall.

Hall said no matter the outcome, it’s been good for business.

“It's helping us, these businesses here, The Cloud, everything around here has been booming,” said Hall.

Pioneer Tacos and Tequila is right outside the ballpark, and is a place where Mariners fans are family.

The establishment said the team is not only boosting business, but morale after the area was hit hard during the pandemic.