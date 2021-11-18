Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are focused on a new labor deal, but he's signaling they likely will lock out players if a new deal isn't in place by Dec. 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are focused on reaching a labor deal, but he is signaling they likely will lock out players if the current deal expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.

Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.