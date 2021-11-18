x
Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are focused on a new labor deal, but he's signaling they likely will lock out players if a new deal isn't in place by Dec. 1
FILE - In this June 6, 2015, file photo, a pile of batting practice balls is viewed during warmups prior to a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season. The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are focused on reaching a labor deal, but he is signaling they likely will lock out players if the current deal expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.

Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years. 

Talks have been going on since spring but have lacked the momentum toward an agreement that characterized negotiations that led to deals in 2006, ''11 and '16.

