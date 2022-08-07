LA stadium workers authorize strike ahead of All-Star week

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB's All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike days ahead of MLB's All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles.

Workers employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants voted 99% to authorize a strike, which could begin at any time, according to Unite Here Local 11. The union is seeking what it calls "a fair new contract."

Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. Events begin Saturday and culminate in the game on July 19.

"They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet," said Susan Minato, co-president of the union. "No worker should have to continue to live like this."

The union represents over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

The Major League Baseball Players Association said Monday it stands with the stadium workers.