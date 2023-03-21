Former Lakeside standout Carroll enters season as MLB's top prospect

Corbin Carroll's origin story in Seattle now fuels him as the top prospect in Major League Baseball.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Last year's American League Rookie of the Year calls Seattle home and the favorite to win this year's National League Rookie of the Year used to call Seattle home.

Seattle native and former Lakeside star Corbin Carroll is set to start in left field on Opening Day 2023 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He said the memories from his decorated high school career stick with him.

"I'm not sure how tall I was," Carroll said. "Probably 5'6" or 5'7." I probably weighed like 130 pounds."

That was back in 2016 and a 15-year-old Carroll hadn't hit his growth spurt yet.He still stood mighty tall in the batter's box.

Carroll's varsity coach Kellen Sundin remembers him as a force even as a freshman.

"He batted leadoff and played in the outfield from day one," Sundin said.

Carroll led Lakeside to the state championship game in his first year of high school baseball, and then to three more years of unprecedented success.

"All four of the teams he played in high school were the four strongest teams we've ever had at this school," Sundin said.

Corbin hit .450 for his high school career. He hit .540 as a senior.

It still seemed like some scouts were worried about different numbers.

"I remember a couple of scouts bringing a scale to the dugout after games to weigh him," Sundin said.

"I just want to go out there and let my game speak for itself," said Carroll, who added that instead of those doubts igniting a fire, he ignored them. "I'm focused on my craft and being the best player I can be and I feel like other people's perceptions don't really tie into that," he said.

In 2019, the Diamondbacks selected Carroll with their first round pick.

He was the first high school player from Washington taken in the first round since 2013.

He was on a fast track to the big leagues until 2021 when he tore his labrum while hitting a home run.

Yet again, Carroll faced his critics.

"Can I become what I was before? As I went along, I found that that was not a very healthy way to think," he said.

And yet again, he came out on top.

"I set the goal of coming back a better player," he said.

Carroll made his MLB debut at the end of last year and is now a top-two prospect in baseball.

He enters the new season with the same approach.

"In my mind, I've always liked that underdog mentality, chip on the shoulder, but just having some gratefulness for the fact that people see me in that light," he said.

Carroll will face his hometown Mariners in Arizona at the end of July.

