Astros' Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws to Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday. 

Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander's season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks. 

The 37-year-old Verlander had groin surgery in March but recovered in time to pitch for the Astros on opening day Friday with the season delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.  