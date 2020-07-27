Astros' Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

Astros manager Dusty Baker announced the injury after Houston's 7-6 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander's season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.