x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

AP source: Blue Jays reach deal with pitcher Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract.
Credit: AP
FILE -San Francisco Giants stating pitcher Kevin Gausman works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday. 

The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. 

He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. 

The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berríos to a seven-year, $131 million deal this offseason after acquiring him at the trade deadline. 

The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.

Related Articles

In Other News

Seattle Mariners plan to expand game-day experience at the old Pyramid Brewery