PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat San Jose State 31-0 on Saturday, in an emotional game that began with a brief tribute to deceased WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski.

Tay Martin caught a pair of touchdown passes for Washington State (2-0), a five-touchdown favorite in the game. Minshew completed 34 of 51 passes for 414 yards.

Quarterback Montel Aaron led a Spartan offense that produced just over 100 total yards, compared to more than 500 yards for Washington State. San Jose State (0-2) was coming off a loss to a Football Championship Series team at home last week.

Martin caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to cap Washington State's first possession.

On fourth and 10, Minshew fired a 36-yard scoring pass to a wide-open Martin down the left sideline for a 14-0 lead.

Blake Mazza kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 17-0 WSU lead.

Minshew rushed over from the 1 as time expired in the first half, giving Washington State a 24-0 lead.

Risky business!



San Jose State was held to 23 yards and two first downs in the first half, while Washington State piled up 316 yards.

James Williams caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Minshew late in the fourth.

This was the first WSU home game since Hilinski took his own life last January. The program is remembering Hilinski, who was the presumptive starter for this season, by wearing decals with his No. 3 on their helmets, and maintaining his locker. Hilinski's parents and two brothers raised the Cougar flag prior to the game.

A suicide prevention video played on the scoreboard prior to the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: The Spartans are 45-153 all-time against Pac-12 opponents. They lost at home last week to UC-Davis of the FCS.

Washington State: Another solid defensive performance for Washington State. Graduate transfer quarterback Minshew continues to impress.

UP NEXT

San Jose State plays at No. 23 Oregon next Saturday.

Washington State hosts Eastern Washington of the FCS next Saturday afternoon. Eastern Washington upset them at home in 2016.

