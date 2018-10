CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Gardner Minshew II threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns as Washington State scored 28 straight second half points to beat Oregon State 56-37 on Saturday night.

Tay Martin had 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns and James Williams added 134 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown for the Cougars (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Minshew II and Martin making it look too easy... #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/mtO6N8TLUt — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) October 7, 2018

Jermar Jefferson rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns for the Beavers (1-5, 0-3).

Oregon State hasn't been able to stop the run lately, but Washington State stuck to its strengths - the Air Raid offense and Minshew's arm - to pull away in the second half.

Washington State stormed out to a 14-0 lead in less than two-and-a-half minutes, thanks in part to a blocked punt that was recovered for a touchdown.

But Oregon State tied things up before the end of the first quarter, scoring its second touchdown after a muffed punt by the Cougars.

The Cougars led 28-24 at the break, but trailed 30-28 after Oregon State scored first in the second half.

Washington State responded with two touchdowns, and led 42-30 early in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers appeared poised to respond, but the Washington State defense forced a fumble from Jefferson that was recovered in the end zone.

The Cougars pounced on the opportunity, and an 80-yard drive was capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass to Martin with 9:06 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: Minshew entered Saturday leading the nation in passing yards per game (398.4). He has thrown for more than 300 yards in every contest this season. . The Cougars likely improved their chances to move into the Top 25. Washington State received votes in last week's poll, and the team's only loss was by three points at Southern California on Sept. 21.

Oregon State: Quarterback Conor Blount left the game about midway through the fourth quarter with an injury and did not return. . Jefferson, a true freshman, scored his 12th touchdown of the season.

UP NEXT

Washington State hosts Oregon on Oct. 20.

Oregon State hosts California on Oct. 20.

