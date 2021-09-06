x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Meyers has homer, 4 RBIs as Astros rout Mariners 11-2

Yusei Kikuchi gets rocked
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) walks back to the mound after giving up a hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and sailed to an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. 

Kikuchi allowed three hits but was done in by an error behind him and four walks over 1 2/3 innings in his shortest start this season. He gave up six runs, four of which were earned. 

The victory ended a two-game skid for the AL West leaders and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak.   The Mariners are three games out in the AL Wild Card race.