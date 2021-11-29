McCann, Appleton each score twice, Kraken beat Sabres 7-4

Driedger has 32 saves in his second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Seattle scored the first two short-handed goals in franchise history as part of a three-goal opening period.

Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time.