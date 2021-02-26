x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72

Quade Green led Washington with 16 points
Credit: AP
Washington forward Nate Roberts (1) dunks against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72. 

Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away,  and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties. 

Quade Green led Washington with 16 points but was 2 of 7 from distance. Jamal Bey finished with 14 points and Erik Stevenson scored 13.