Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72.

Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties.