x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Mariners win 3-2, hand Rangers 11th straight road loss

M's have won three straight; 5-of-6
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford turns toward the team dugout and lets out a yell as he begins to round the bases on his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 11th straight road loss with a 3-2 victory. 

The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in 1982. Texas dropped 12 road games in a row in 2003. 

Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. The long balls gave the Mariners their season-high third straight victory and their major league-leading 12th one-run win.

Justin Dunn was stellar in a no-decision start for Seattle.  He gave up one run on two hits over five-and-two-thirds innings while striking out five Rangers. Daniel Zamora pitched one-and-a-third innings for his first win.   Rafael Montero picked up his seventh save.