Mariners win 3-2, hand Rangers 11th straight road loss

M's have won three straight; 5-of-6

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 11th straight road loss with a 3-2 victory.

The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in 1982. Texas dropped 12 road games in a row in 2003.

Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. The long balls gave the Mariners their season-high third straight victory and their major league-leading 12th one-run win.

Justin Dunn was stellar in a no-decision start for Seattle. He gave up one run on two hits over five-and-two-thirds innings while striking out five Rangers. Daniel Zamora pitched one-and-a-third innings for his first win. Rafael Montero picked up his seventh save.