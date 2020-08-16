Tucker hits game-ending homer as Astros sweep Mariners 3-2

M's fall to 7-16

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight win. Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson deep to right for his first career game-ending homer.

Houston also got a terrific effort from its bullpen in its fifth win in six games overall. The Astros won for the 24th time in their last 26 games against the Mariners.

Justus Sheffield started for the Mariners. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits over six innings. Sheffield struck out four Astros.

Down 1-0 in the third inning, the Mariners took a 2-1 lead on RBI singles by Joe Odom and Kyle Lewis. The Astros tied it 2-2 in the fourth inning before winning it in the ninth.