Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

Mariners win third straight game

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2.

Bieber had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.

Bieber walked Haniger and Kyle Seager to open the third, setting up J.P. Crawford's two-run single that was the difference in the game.

The Mariners used seven pitchers in the game. Robert Dugger started and threw three no-hit innings. Paul Sewald pitched the next two innings and picked up the win. Kendall Graveman closed it out for his fifth save.