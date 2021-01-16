Mariners agree to terms with Crawford, Murphy, and Montero

SEATTLE - The Mariners agreed to terms on 2021 contracts with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero on Friday before the arbitration deadline. The Mariners have now signed, or have under control, all 40 players on the Major League, 40-man, roster.
Crawford won the first Gold Glove Award of his career at shortstop in 2020. He appeared in 53 games for the Mariners last year, batting .255 with 33 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 23 walks and 6 stolen bases.
Murphy did not appear in a game for Seattle in 2020 due to a broken bone in his left foot. In 75 games with the Mariners in 2019, Murphy hit .273 with 32 runs scored, 18 home runs, and 40 RBI.
Montero began 2020 on the Injured List (right elbow tendinitis) but pitched as the Rangers closer after being activated on Aug. 7. He was 8-for-8 in save opportunities, with an 0-1 record and a 4.08 ERA in 17 relief appearances. Montero was one of just three pitchers in the Majors in 2020 with at least 8 saves and no blown saves.