Mariners agree to terms with Crawford, Murphy, and Montero

SEATTLE - The Mariners agreed to terms on 2021 contracts with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and right-handed pitcher Rafael Montero on Friday before the arbitration deadline. The Mariners have now signed, or have under control, all 40 players on the Major League, 40-man, roster.

Crawford won the first Gold Glove Award of his career at shortstop in 2020. He ­appeared in 53 games for the Mariners last year, batting .255 with 33 runs scored, 11 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 23 walks and 6 stolen bases.

Murphy did not appear in a game for Seattle in 2020 due to a broken bone in his left foot. In 75 games with the Mariners in 2019, Murphy hit .273 with 32 runs scored, 18 home runs, and 40 RBI.