Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

Seager walks it off in rare pinch-hitting appearance

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5.

Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder after two innings, but came from behind with the help of a two-run homer by Ty France and a solo shot from Luis Torrens.

Dylan Moore drew a four-pitch walk from reliever Pete Fairbanks to start the ninth. Jake Bauers singled and Long tied it 5-all with his double. Seager batted for Taylor Trammell and singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Bauers. Seattle has won four of five.