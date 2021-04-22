Mariners rally with 4-run 10th, beat Red Sox 7-3 on 3 hits

Haniger has the 3rd-best RBI mark in MLB with 17

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning moments after Sam Haggerty’s go-ahead double, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-3 despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.

Haggerty made it 4-3 with his double off Darwinzon Hernandez, Seattle’s first hit since Ty France’s tying, two-run double against Nick Pivetta with two outs in the fifth that snapped the right-hander’s no-hit bid.

Haniger, who walked twice, came up later in the 10th and belted a shot out to right-center for his fifth homer of the season.