Mariners' late magic continues, topple Rangers 5-4 in 10

M's have won 13-of-17

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley’s single with one out in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners improved to 10-1 in extra innings this season with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off Texas reliever Taylor Hearn into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners.

The Mariners scored twice in the eighth on Luis Torrens' solo home run and J.P. Crawford's two-out single that scored Fraley from second base. It was the third hit of the night for Crawford and gave Seattle a 4-3 lead. Torrens' homer was his sixth in his past 12 games.