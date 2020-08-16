Javier gives up 1 hit in 6 innings, Astros beat Mariners 2-1

M's bullpen throws two scoreless innings

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Cristian Javier allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Yuli Gurriel homered and the Houston Astros edged the Seattle Mariners 2-1 for their third straight win.

Javier struck out five and walked three. The 23-year-old right-hander rebounded nicely after surrendering five runs in three innings in his last start against Oakland on Aug. 9.

Javier retired 10 of the first 12 batters before Kyle Seager walked and a single by Austin Nola accounted for the Mariners’ only hit off the rookie in the fifth. Evan White hit his second homer of the season for the Mariners' only run.

Evan White sent that ball for a RIDE. pic.twitter.com/NCehZIcPa3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 16, 2020