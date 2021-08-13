Mariners draw bases-loaded walk in 9th, beat Blue Jays 3-2

Seattle's last 10 games have been decided by two or fewer runs

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 for their third straight win.

Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Puyallup High alum Adam Cimber. Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases. Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games overall.

Chris Flexen started for Seattle. He pitched six innings of two-run ball with three strike outs. Drew Steckenrider (5-2) picked up the win after pitching the ninth inning.